Robin Van Persie in talks over return to one of his former clubs

London, Jan 5: Dutch international Robin Van Persie's career might go to a full circle as the 34-year-old looks to be on his way out of current club Fenerbahce to his boyhood Dutch side Feyenoord in the ongoing January transfer window.
The Dutch forward started his professional career nearly 17 years ago at Eredivisie before joining English Premier League side Arsenal in 2004.
Van Persie established himself as one of the top forwards of the World under Wenger where he spent eight seasons, scoring 132 goals. From Arsenal, he joined their English rival in the 2012-13 season and immediately led them to a Premier League title almost single-handedly.
However, after three seasons at United, the striker was sold to Fenerbahce for £3.8m, on a three-year deal after he became surplus to requirements under Van Gaal.
The 34-year-old proved to be a bargain signing for the Turkish side where he managed 36 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions. But consistent injury problems hampered his progress at the club and seeing his injury-prone conditions, the club signed two new strikers Vincent Janssen and Roberto Soldado this season who have now move ahead of him in the pecking order.
Since returning from a knee injury in November, Persie has only managed two appearances this season and in a last-ditch attempt to re-established his closing career he is in talks of terminating his contract in a bid to return to his boyhood side Feyenoord.
"It is true that Robin is provisionally exempt from work, as it is called," his agent Kees Vos told Algemeen Dagblad confirming the news.
"We will soon be discussing a solution that is acceptable for both parties with the club management, and of course, Robin will remain available until that time, just as he has always worked professionally at Fener in recent months.
"For the time being, we are not going to say anything about any other club, so if we come to an agreement with Fenerbahçe, then in principle all options are open and we take the time to make a good decision."
Feyenoord are yet to make any remarks about the speculation but surely if used correctly the 101-time capped Netherlands star still has that mileage to turn the game around.