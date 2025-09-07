Football Rodri Reflects On Ballon D'Or Recognition Amid Injury Layoff Challenges Rodri shares insights on how the Ballon d'Or trophy offers little comfort following his injury layoff. He expresses a strong desire to regain his form and enjoy football again. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Rodri, the Manchester City and Spain midfielder, expressed that winning the Ballon d'Or did not compensate for his absence last season due to injury. He sustained a cruciate ligament rupture against Arsenal in September, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. This injury significantly impacted City's performance, resulting in their third-place finish in the Premier League, their lowest since 2016-17.

Reflecting on his time away from the pitch, Rodri shared how challenging it was despite receiving one of football's most prestigious individual accolades. "The injury is much more significant than the Ballon d'Or," he stated during a press conference before Spain's match against Turkey. "I'm happy for the recognition, but it's of no use to me. I still want to be the same player."

Rodri has played two matches this season with Manchester City as he works on regaining his fitness. His focus remains on returning to his previous level and enjoying football once more. "Above all, when you go through this process on a mental level, I want to return to my level, I want to enjoy football again," he added.

In Spain's recent 3-0 victory over Bulgaria, Rodri came off the bench to replace Martin Zubimendi. Zubimendi recently joined Arsenal and plays in a similar position to Rodri. Despite this overlap, Rodri sees great potential in Zubimendi for Spain's future.

"He's a great player," Rodri remarked about Zubimendi. "He has the discipline and mentality that can lead him to become one of the best if he isn't already." Rodri also mentioned encouraging Zubimendi by saying it was his time and leaving him with the team's responsibilities.

Spain aims for another victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they prepare to face Turkey. The team hopes to build on their success against Bulgaria and secure two wins from two matches.

The upcoming match against Turkey presents a challenge as they are known for their cohesive team play rather than relying on standout individuals. Rodri acknowledged Turkey's strength at home and emphasised that Spain must perform at their best.

Despite setbacks from injuries and competition within the squad, Rodri remains optimistic about contributing positively to both club and country as he continues his recovery journey.