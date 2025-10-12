IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Football Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez Join Lionel Messi for GOAT Tour Of India By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:35 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Football fans in Kolkata are gearing up for a historic moment as Lionel Messi prepares to arrive in the city on December 13 for his three-day India tour. The Inter Miami star, and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, will be joined by his longtime Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and fellow Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, adding even more excitement to the festivities.

The tour will kick off at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, before moving to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on December 14 and New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 15. Suarez and De Paul, now reunited with Messi at Inter Miami, are expected to participate in various fan-focused events throughout the three cities. Organiser Satadru Dutta confirmed the duo's involvement via his official Facebook page.

Organisers are also hoping to bring Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. for at least the Kolkata leg, aiming to recreate the magic of the legendary 'MSN' trio of Barcelona. While Neymar's participation is still uncertain, the presence of Messi and Suarez alone promises a dream-come-true experience for fans witnessing the event live.

Kolkata attendees will get a chance to see Messi in action and participate in a motivational session for children, where the maestro will demonstrate some of his iconic skills. With tickets selling rapidly, passes priced at ₹3,850 are already sold out, while limited numbers remain for the ₹4,366 and ₹4,720 categories.

Even without Neymar, the reunion of Messi with Suarez and the inclusion of De Paul ensures the Salt Lake Stadium event will be a landmark occasion. Football enthusiasts across India can look forward to an unforgettable experience, celebrating the brilliance of one of the greatest players of all time.

This December, Messi's GOAT Tour promises not just football action, but a celebration of skill, inspiration, and the enduring magic of the beautiful game.