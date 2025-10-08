Football Rodrygo Prepared For Brazil National Team Recall After Challenging Time At Real Madrid After a challenging period at Real Madrid, Rodrygo is eager to return to the Brazil national team. He aims to impress in upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Rodrygo, after a challenging period with Real Madrid, is eager to re-establish himself in the Brazil national team. His return comes as Brazil prepares for friendlies against South Korea and Japan. Rodrygo's recent struggles at Madrid saw him sidelined from Brazil's World Cup qualifiers in June and September. However, he has now been recalled to the squad.

Rodrygo's difficulties began when he lost his regular spot at Madrid under Xabi Alonso, following the arrival of young winger Franco Mastantuono. This season, Rodrygo has only started three out of 11 matches across all competitions and has provided just two assists. Despite these challenges, he is determined to make a strong impression on his former Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced the squad for the upcoming friendlies on October 1, 2025. This marks the first time Ancelotti has included Rodrygo in his national team selections since taking charge in May. Ancelotti's tenure with Brazil has seen two wins out of four matches so far.

Reflecting on his absence from the national team, Rodrygo said it felt like an eternity being away. "It was difficult," he shared with reporters. "But it was a good thing; it allowed me to think things through, calm down and get my head straight." He feels ready to contribute positively to the Selecao once more.

Rodrygo last played for Brazil in March during a World Cup qualifier against Argentina. In that match, he was substituted at halftime by Endrick as Brazil suffered a 4-1 defeat. Now back in the fold, Rodrygo hopes to showcase his best side for his country.

Ancelotti's influence is significant for Rodrygo and the team. "I think that when you're on the pitch, you look out and see Ancelotti guiding you; it gives you a different weight," Rodrygo explained. He believes Ancelotti's presence adds credibility and respect from opponents.

The Brazilian forward appreciates Ancelotti's guidance throughout his career. "I'll always speak highly of him because he's someone who has always helped me a lot," Rodrygo noted. With renewed determination, he aims to make a meaningful impact during this international window.