Roma defender Kostas Manolas rules out Manchester United interest

Bengaluru, March 27: Roma defender Kostas Manolas has delivered a big transfer blow to rumoured suitors Manchester United as the Greek international has hinted that he is happy in Italy and wants to remain in the capital for more time.
The 27-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest because of his rumoured low release clause. According to reports, Roma's failure to qualify for the Champions League would trigger a release clause in 27-year-old Manolo's contract, which would make him available for just £31million.
And with the Serie A side currently sitting fifth in the table and on the verge of missing out on a top four, the probability of him getting on cheap could certainly be valid.
His low transfer fee has reportedly attracted Manchester United over a Summer recoup as United are looking for a defensive reinforcement while fellow rivals Arsenal are also thought to be in contention for the player.
But delivering a big setback to his suitors, the big centre-half now has suggested that he is not looking at his future beyond the Italian team and has appeared to rule out an imminent move by insisting he is happy in Rome.
"I have my life in Rome and I'm happy there. My life is very simple," he told Il Turista.
"I spend most of my free time at home with my family. I like it. I approach my career like I do life: I can go high and get great results, but I always have to keep my feet on the ground and remember where I started.
"Football, like life, gives you nothing. You have to fight to reach your objectives. My grandfather gave me my first pair of boots when I was little.
"My mother said that my first word was 'objective' while holding a football, not 'mum' or 'dad'.
"Something inside me made me understand right away that I'd become a footballer, although I did very well at school."
The 27-year-old, who has been in Rome for five-years since signing from Olympiakos for £10.3m back in August 2014, has made 33 appearances for The Yellow and Reds this campaign, scoring three goals in the process.