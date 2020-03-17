Roma eyeing Chris Smalling alternative

Bengaluru, March 17: Serie A side AS Roma can again turn to Manchester United in Summer in search of a defender as according to reports in Italy, they are reportedly considering a move for Marcos Rojo if they cannot sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal.
The Italian side acquired the service of the English defender for a full season on a loan and the move undoubtedly has been a superhit. Smalling so far has been one of the best defenders in the league and it is understood that Roma are now pushing for a permanent deal for him in Summer.
But so far, they are being put off by United’s £15m asking price. Moreover, Smalling having other suitors in the Premier League is said to be making it tricky to get a deal over the line. As a result, other options also are being considered by Roma, and one of them is assumed to be Rojo.
Louis Van Gaal signed the defender for United after the 2014 World Cup for his extensive display in the tournament. He started the debut campaign brightly and even made 22 Premier League appearances however sadly till now that is the highest total he has managed for the club in a single season due to injuries and inconsistent form.
The 29-year-old has endured another frustrating season at the Theatre of Dreams this term where he made only nine appearances for the Red Devils before ending up back in his homeland with Estudiantes for the remainder of the season.
Looking at United's current set of defenders, Rojo is unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford and in summer United surely would look for suitors. His deal at the Argentine club does not have a purchase option hence there could be certain interest on him. So far, Roma are the only club reported to have shown interest. The defender could be available for a much as £8m.
Roma will be taking a huge gamble if they end up signing Rojo as he is way past his prime. But at the same time, in recent years, the Serie A side has shown that they have been successful getting the best out of some low-key names from the market like Smalling, Federico Fazio, Kolarov.
In a slower-paced league Rojo could too turn out to be a useful signing just like Smalling. At least, he will be a cheap option and will only improve the overall depth of Fonseca’s squad. On his day, Rojo can still be a solid defender and his versatility of playing as the left-back could be another major factor in this pursuit.
On the other side, this deal could also be the best opportunity for Rojo to develop his reputation again. The 29-year-old is in dire need of securing the first-team football as soon as possible and maybe a summer switch to Italy could be an ideal step for him at this stage of his playing life.