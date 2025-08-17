Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Roma Coach Gasperini Addresses Financial Limitations Amid Sancho And Bailey Transfer Speculations Gian Piero Gasperini highlights Roma's financial limitations as the club pursues transfers for Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey. He emphasises the need for new players while managing existing squad quality. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Roma's coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has highlighted the club's financial constraints amid ongoing links to players like Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey. As they prepare for their first season under Gasperini, Roma has invested nearly €50 million in right-back Wesley and midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. They have also secured Evan Ferguson and Daniele Ghilardi on loan.

Gasperini is eager to strengthen the squad further before their Serie A opener against Bologna next Saturday. The club is reportedly pursuing two wingers, with a €23 million bid for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho already made. However, there is frustration over Sancho's delayed decision. Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is another target, with a proposed €3 million loan fee and a €20 million purchase option.

Discussing Roma's transfer strategy, Gasperini stated: "This is a team that has quality and we must try to improve it. There is great clarity with the club and we share ideas on what needs to be done." He emphasised the need for new signings without losing current players, expressing hope that these plans can be realised soon.

Roma faces challenges in retaining midfielder Manu Kone, who has drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan. Valued at €40 million, Kone's potential sale could improve Roma's financial fair play standing. Gasperini acknowledged Kone's importance but recognised the financial implications of a sale.

In their final pre-season match, Roma drew 2-2 against Saudi Pro League side Neom. Bryan Cristante and Matias Soule scored for Roma. The upcoming match against Bologna will mark Gasperini's 600th Serie A game as a coach. He joins an elite group of coaches reaching this milestone, including Carlo Mazzone (792), Nereo Rocco (747), Giovanni Trapattoni (689), and Nils Liedholm (635).

As the transfer window progresses, Gasperini remains focused on enhancing his squad while navigating financial limitations. The team's performance in the upcoming season will depend on successful acquisitions and retaining key players like Kone.