Romelu Lukaku facing the axe as Marcus Rashford set to take his place against Everton

London, Oct 26: Romelu Lukaku is likely to lose his place in the starting lineup with Marcus Rashford set to get a run-up front for Manchester United after the Belgian's alarming poor form, according to a report from the Sun.
The 25-year-old has scored four goals so far in Premier League, this term, but has not scored since the Burnley game in September, failing to score in eight straight games now while not finding the net at Old Trafford since March 31.
The Belgian international put up a miserable performance against Juventus in the midweek in their 1-0 defeat where he completed only 32 touches, the fewest for any outfield player on the pitch while his 72 percent pass completion rate was also the worst of any outfield player in United and Juve’s starting line-ups.
Lukaku is seriously the worst professional footballer I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/gZvpgwM6JS— ACOLDBLAZE (@Reubby101) October 23, 2018
His overall poor display in the attacking third has reportedly also alarmed manager Jose Mourinho who is now set to put youngster Marcus Rashford as the forward in the upcoming match against Everton.
Marcus Rashford is set to get a run of games up front at the expense of Romelu Lukaku. #mufc— United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 25, 2018
Lukaku's recent low-key form has drawn intense criticism from many pundits and supporters who have demanded that the striker his place in the starting XI. And following the game versus Juventus, Mourinho also addressed the struggling issue of his 6ft 3inch striker claiming the moment is not 'sweet' for the player.
The Portuguese said: “The player is a fantastic pro that wants to give everything.
“But I have to agree his moment is not sweet, not just with the goals he is not scoring but in his confidence, movement, touch, he is not linking the game well with the team.
"But he’s our striker and a good striker and a striker we believe in.”
Mourinho also talked about of thinking of replacing Lukaku with Rashford following the game, however, said the reason he could not switch England forward Rashford into the centre during the game was that of the lack of cover for him out wide.
However, with both the players now assumed to play a part next week in their home game against Everton provided they pass the full fitness test, Rashford could finally see a run of games in his favourable position in which he burst onto the scene three years back.