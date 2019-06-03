Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Koeman rules himself out of Barcelona running

By
Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman has reaffirmed his commitment to Netherlands a year out from Euro 2020.

Amsterdam, June 3: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman says the time is not right for him to consider becoming the new boss of former club Barcelona.

Koeman emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the Blaugrana following reports that Ernesto Valverde was on the brink of his losing job.

Speculation surrounding the Spaniard's position has since gone quiet, with Valverde seemingly set to be granted a reprieve despite presiding over a second successive Champions League failure.

It is not the first time Koeman, who spent six seasons at Barca as a player, has been linked with a return to Camp Nou.

But having only been in his current role since February 2018, the former Everton and Southampton manager is not prepared to think about a change.

"If it's been a year and you only have only one season to go until the European Championships, then it isn't the right time," Koeman told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"There will always be people who say 'if come, he will leave anyway'.

"The media will run those stories and that is their right. I know what I've agreed with the KNVB. That seems sufficient to me."

Asked whether the speculation should now stop, Koeman responded: "Yes, as far as I'm concerned."

Netherlands are preparing to meet England in the last four of the Nations League Finals on June 6.

The winner will advance to face either Switzerland or hosts Portugal for the right to be crowned the competition's inaugural champions.

More RONALD KOEMAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 6 - June 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue