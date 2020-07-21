Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fastest player to Serie A half-century

By Nicholas Mcgee
Cristiano Ronaldo reached his half-century in 61 out Juventusings for
Cristiano Ronaldo reached his half-century in 61 out Juventusings for

Turin, July 21: Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A by finding the net for Juventus against Lazio on Monday (July 20).

Ronaldo was on target in the 51st minute at the Allianz Arena as he confidently tucked a penalty into the bottom-right corner after Bastos was ruled to have handled in the area.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reached his half-century in 61 outings for the Bianconeri.

He promptly made it 51 goals three minutes later, Paulo Dybala going through on goal and laying the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to tap into the empty net.

More CRISTIANO RONALDO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 2 - 1 LAZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue