Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fastest player to Serie A half-century

Turin, July 21: Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A by finding the net for Juventus against Lazio on Monday (July 20).
Ronaldo was on target in the 51st minute at the Allianz Arena as he confidently tucked a penalty into the bottom-right corner after Bastos was ruled to have handled in the area.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reached his half-century in 61 outings for the Bianconeri.
He promptly made it 51 goals three minutes later, Paulo Dybala going through on goal and laying the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to tap into the empty net.
