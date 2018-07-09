Ronaldo rumors prompt Madrid to ready huge bid for Milinkovic-Savic

Bengaluru, July 9: While the latest transfer saga of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has created some stir, Real Madrid are already looking to replace their legendary Galactico. Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic, who has been a transfer target for months now has received a bid from Los Blancos.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the 23-year-old’s agent, former PSV, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Mateja Kezman, has met with Real Madrid and told Lazio of a mammoth €155m bid for Savic.
Real Madrid are set for a fresh start under new boss Julen Lopetegui, and with an imminent departure of Ronaldo, a new era for Los Blancos has begun. This will not only be a huge prospect for the club, but also for the marquee player that will eventually land at the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, Savic remains the second choice with Florentino Perez ready to shell out another €155mn along with a primary 'galactico’ signing for next signing.
Real Madrid board are only waiting to officially seal the Cristiano Ronaldo deal before making a move for either of the Paris-Saint Germain duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
Last month, Savic’s father had issued a warning to his son before joining any big names. Nikola Savic had urged his son to stay put in Serie A for a while before he makes a big money move outside Italy. Real Madrid and Manchester United were scouting the 23-year old during the World Cup.
"Juventus would be the ideal team, perfect for him," Nikola told Tuttosport."
"In Turin, at a club of great prestige that has dominated Calcio for years, he would have the opportunity to grow and improve again, to reach full maturity," he said.
