Ronaldo sends message to the family of boy who killed in Mexico earthquake

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with jersey with a message to the boy's family
Madrid, September 25: Cristinao Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of a young fan killed in Mexico's earthquake.

Ronaldo tweeted a photo of himself holding a Real Madrid jersey with the message "To my No 1 fan, Santiago."

Spanish media said the message written on the jersey was in reference to Santiago Flores, the boy killed in a school crushed by Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

The boy's relatives reportedly wrote to Ronaldo after the boy's death to tell the Portugal star that Santiago was a huge fan.

Ronaldo wrote on his Twitter post on Sunday that "in this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago's family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."

Atletico Madrid said it was donating €50,000 to aid those affected by the earthquake.

Story first published: Monday, September 25, 2017, 13:29 [IST]
