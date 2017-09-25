Ronaldo sends message to the family of boy who killed in Mexico earthquake

Madrid, September 25: Cristinao Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of a young fan killed in Mexico's earthquake.
Ronaldo tweeted a photo of himself holding a Real Madrid jersey with the message "To my No 1 fan, Santiago."
Spanish media said the message written on the jersey was in reference to Santiago Flores, the boy killed in a school crushed by Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
En este momento de dolor, envío a la familia de Santiago y a todas las familias que han perdido sus seres queridos un enorme abrazo. pic.twitter.com/odD28aFPfv— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 24, 2017
The boy's relatives reportedly wrote to Ronaldo after the boy's death to tell the Portugal star that Santiago was a huge fan.
Ronaldo wrote on his Twitter post on Sunday that "in this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago's family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."
Atletico Madrid said it was donating €50,000 to aid those affected by the earthquake.