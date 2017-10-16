Ronaldo draws three-man shortlist for Real Madrid goalkeeper role

Bengaluru, October 16: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Real Madrid to sign a new goalkeeper next summer and has drawn up a three-man shortlist of options as per reports from Diaro Gol.
The 32-year-old has reportedly told Madrid president Florentino Perez that the club needs a new keeper if they want to build on the success the club have achieved of late and has also suggested to Perez the three keepers he would love to see.
Manchester United keeper David De Gea being on the list is quite expected given the huge amount of interest Real Madrid have in him since a long time.
Alongside De Gea, another Premier League keeper makes the cut and its Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea. The Belgian could be available on a cheaper price than De Gea due to the fact that his contract with Chelsea expires in 2019 and in the summer of 2018, Chelsea could let him go on a bargain if he does not sign a contract by then.
The third and final man on the shortlist is Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German has proven his quality at the highest level but this transfer is unlikely to happen as Barcelona will never want to lose their first-choice keeper to their biggest rivals Real Madrid.
Ronaldo believes that neither Keylor Navas nor Kiko Casilla are good enough for Real Madrid and the clubs need a younger and world-class keeper to take on the gloves on a long-term.
Among the names in the shortlist, Real Madrid's first-choice would be Man Utd keeper De Gea who could have joined the club two seasons earlier if not for a fax machine issue.
Real Madrid could try to offer Gareth Bale to the Old Trafford club in order to bring De Gea to Santiago Bernabeu.