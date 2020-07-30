Rony Lopes joins Nice on loan from Sevilla

Nice (France), July 30: Rony Lopes has returned to Ligue 1, joining Nice on a season-long loan from Sevilla.
The two-time Portugal international, 24, left Monaco for Sevilla last year, but made just 14 appearances for the La Liga side in 2019-20.
Sevilla announced on Wednesday (July 29) that Lopes was joining Nice, who have an option to buy the attacker at the end of the loan.
Lopes signed a five-year deal at Sevilla when he arrived in 2019.
🇵🇹 @Rony10Lopes en action 😍— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) July 29, 2020
Avez-vous un petit message pour lui souhaiter la bienvenue ? #BienvenueRony #IssaNissa pic.twitter.com/NCQmGNZ9dH