Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hodgson would sit out games amid coronavirus fears

By Dom Farrell
Roy Hodgson

London, March 8: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he would accept any government ban on over-70s attending football matches as a means to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Such a move is reportedly one of the measures being considered ahead of a meeting between the UK government, sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday – where staging events behind closed doors if the situation with the virus worsens is set to be on the agenda.

Hodgson, 72, would fall foul of such a move but would have no qualms about falling into line.

"I'll wait and see what happens and it's not something that concerns me," he said after Palace beat Watford 1-0 to move up to 11th in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I presume they'll be doing that to protect us. I've read that it's the people that are older that are most at risk but I feel very healthy. Being at the club will keep me a lot healthier - more so than the average guy who spends a lot of his time on the tube.

"But we are doing our level best at the club to respect all the guidelines - we have cleaners going around disinfecting the training ground, we have hand-washes everywhere and players are no longer shaking hands or hugging each other."

There have been 209 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, with two deaths part of a global toll of 3,569.

"We're doing all the things that are there to be done," Hodgson added.

"But in the final analysis we're in the hands of the government, who will make a decision on behalf of the country.

"We live in a democracy and we're law-abiding citizens. I'll have to abide by that when the time comes but I've never felt healthier or happier.

"At a time where people are asking questions, I'm in the best possible place."

Former Liverpool and England manager Hodgson signed a one-year contract extension at Selhurst Park on Friday (March 6).

More ROY HODGSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennaiyin reach ISL final
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue