Rubiales suggests rescheduling the 2018 Super Cup

Bengaluru, June 4: The new president of Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has claimed that the 2018 Spanish Super Cup (2018 Supercopa de Espana) could be played in one leg, instead of the traditional double-legged system.
Earlier, the 2018 Spanish Super Cup had been scheduled on August 5 and 12 which will be played between the 2017/18 La Liga champions, as well as the 2017/18 Copa del Rey champions, Barcelona and the 2017/18 Copa del Rey runners-up Sevilla. But, both Barcelona and Sevilla are facing big problems to make themselves available for those double encounters.
Barcelona has a friendly game against the Italian Serie A club AC Milan in San Francisco on August 4, just a day before of the first leg of Super Cup. In a result, Barcelona will miss almost their half-of-squad as it is not possible for the San Francisco squad to be available for the first leg.
Meanwhile, Sevilla has a busy schedule during those periods as they have to play the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League qualifiers too. Earlier, Barcelona had requested the La Liga to reschedule the competition, but La Liga president Javier Tebas has refused to change the dates.
Now, the Spanish FA president Rubiales has put a new suggestion on the table to reschedule that competition in one game for this year.
According to Marca, Rubiales said, "It's very possible that there's a new feature with the next Supercopa, and we've suggested that it be only one game. There would be an economic compensation for the Spanish FA and the clubs for losing a televised game.
"I've already offered playing only one game to Tebas, but we will have to make sure it doesn't harm anyone.
Rubiales also added that the competition will return to the double-legged format from the next year. He said, "It would be an exception and next year we would return to the Supercopa de Espana being two games so that the fans enjoy their team without having to travel."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.