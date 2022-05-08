Rumour Has It: Arsenal, Real Madrid set on Tielemans

London, May 8: Following their exit at the hands of Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, Leicester City are at the fork in the road that faces every club their size following some success.
History says that sustainable progress will have to come at the expense of selling the players who got the club to such heights.
While James Maddison and Wesley Fofana have long been on the wish lists of bigger clubs, Youri Tielemans reportedly looks set to leave also.
TOP STORY – ARSENAL, REAL MADRID SET ON TIELEMANS
Arsenal are closing in on a £40million transfer for Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, The Sun is reporting.
Real Madrid are waiting to pounce, however, if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.
Leicester are now reportedly resigned to selling the 25-year-old, whose goal won the Foxes the FA Cup last term.
Tielemans has made no secret of his desire to play Champions League football, meaning Manchester United have dropped out of the race.
Brendan Rodgers sits down to discuss Thursday's match with Roma and looks forward to #LeiEve on Filbert Way on Sunday 🎥— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 7, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Fernandinho appears set to leave Manchester City, despite having a year remaining on his contract, citing a personal decision, per Fabrizio Romano.
- Tottenham are looking to sign Villarreal's Pau Torres for a fee below his release clause of £55million (€64.3m), Football Insider reports.
- The Daily Star are reporting Nemanja Matic, who will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, is set to join Juventus.
- West Ham are leading the race to sign 23-year-old Chile international Ben Brereton-Diaz from Blackburn Rovers, according to The Sun.