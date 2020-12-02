Rumour Has It: Arsenal, Tottenham push for Szoboszlai as Premier League giants monitor White

London, December 2: Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly lining up moves for Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai, while three Premier League giants are monitoring Ben White.
Szoboszlai, 20, has been linked with a move from Salzburg after starring for the Austrian club.
And several European heavyweights are eyeing the Hungary international.
TOP STORY – ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM PUSH FOR SZOBOSZLAI
Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to push to sign Salzburg star Szoboszlai, according to Eurosport.
But the report says RB Leipzig look likely to win the battle to sign the star, despite interest also coming from Milan and Atletico Madrid.
Contracted until 2022, an offer of around €20million will reportedly be enough.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are monitoring Brighton and Hove Albion defender White, according to Sky Sports. Liverpool have also been linked with the 23-year-old previously.
- Eyeing a defender in January amid an injury crisis, Barcelona have two targets in the Premier League. Mundo Deportivo reports Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger are among the players on Barca's list.
- After starring for Inter, Milan Skriniar is linked with a move. Football Insider reports Tottenham are still keeping tabs on the defender.
- Other Premier League giants could also be set for a transfer fight. The Daily Star reports Manchester United and Chelsea are facing a battle with Manchester City to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.
- Set to re-sign with Ajax, Nicolas Tagliafico could still be on the move. The Daily Mail reports the Manchester City and Leicester City target will still be allowed to leave the Eredivisie giants if a suitable offer arrives, despite re-signing.
- Catching the eye with Cagliari, Nahitan Nandez is being targeted by Roma and Napoli, according to CalcioMercato.