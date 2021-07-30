Rumour Has It: Atletico Madrid's Trippier willing to wait on Man Utd move

London, July 30: Kieran Trippier has one year remaining on his Atletico Madrid contract.
The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.
It has been reported that Trippier wants to return to England, having left Tottenham for LaLiga in 2019.
TOP STORY - TRIPPIER TO WAIT ON UNITED MOVE
Manchester United target Kieran Trippier is willing to wait until late in the transfer window to secure his move, reports the Telegraph.
Atletico Madrid full-back Trippier is said to have set his sights on a move to United, who have already been busy in the transfer market by launching moves for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
The report claims Trippier is prepared to sit tight and wait for United to raise the funds required to put together a move for the 30-year-old former Manchester City junior.
ROUND-UP
- Aston Villa are ready to restart talks with Jack Grealish about a new deal next week as Manchester City begin to ramp up their interest, according to the Express and Star.
- Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is being lined up by West Ham, with a proposed £20m bid set to be tabled, according to the Daily Mail. It had been reported Zouma may be used in a deal for Sevilla's Jules Kounde.
- Barcelona are lining up a second bid to sign Juventus defender Cristian Romero after having had a player-plus-cash deal turned down, reports SportItalia. Tottenham are also keen on Romero.
- Celtic could make a move for ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is currently on Tottenham's books, says BBC Sport.