Rumour Has It: Barca ready to offload five players, Pochettino waiting for Man Utd

London, November 7: Barcelona's finances are reportedly precarious amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wage cuts have been flagged, but the LaLiga powerhouse are also eyeing further sales.
Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti could be among the players to depart Camp Nou.
TOP STORY – DEMBELE AND CO. HEADING FOR EXIT
Barcelona are ready to sell five players during the January transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Carles Alena, Martin Braithwaite and Junior Firpo are the quintet up for sale as embattled LaLiga giants Barca look to raise funds.
Dembele was linked with Manchester United before the previous window closed.
ROUND-UP
- Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has twice snubbed Barca as he eyes the United job amid speculation over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future, says the Daily Star.
- Barcelona have been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, according to Bild. Thuram's father, Lilian, played for Barca and Juventus, who are believed to be eyeing the Frenchman. Real Madrid have also been linked.
- OK Diario claims Madrid are interested in Rennes teenager Jeremy Doku. The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Madrid, who have also made Eduardo Camavinga one of their top targets.
- Staying at the Santiago Bernabeu and OK Diario says soon-to-be free agent and Bayern Munich defender David Alaba must lower his wage demands if he wants to play for Madrid. The Austria international has also been linked with PSG, Manchester City and Barca.
- Tuttosport says Antonio Conte wants Chelsea trio Olivier Giroud, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso at Inter.
- Lille star Renato Sanches is wanted in Italy. Calciomercato reports Serie A champions Juventus, Milan, Inter, Napoli and Roma are monitoring the former Bayern Munich midfielder.
- Salzburg sensation Dominik Szoboszlai is a serious January target for Arsenal, according to Index. The Hungarian has emerged as an alternative to Lyon star Houssem Aouar.