Rumour Has It: Barcelona plotting shock move for Man Utd's Rashford

London, December 10: Barcelona's financial issues mean they need to get crafty in January transfer window.
The Catalans lost Lionel Messi during the off-season and have struggled this term.
Barca were bundled out of the Champions League this week but will be keen to rescue their season.
TOP STORY – BARCA PLOT RASHFORD SWOOP
Barcelona are planning to swoop for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, according to El Nacional.
The stumbling block may be United's asking price for Rashford, but the Blaugrana believe they can prise him away based on opportunity.
Rashford has been in and out of United's starting line-up and Barca plan to offer him the chance to lead their attack.
ROUND-UP
- Calciomercato claims Georginio Wijnaldum could leave Paris Saint-Germain for Inter in January as part of a swap deal involving Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatia midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season.
- Joao Felix could join Manchester City from Atletico Madrid, with his agent Jorge Mendes trying to engineer the switch, Calciomercato says.
- Liverpool have an eye on Leeds United's Raphinha and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.
- Chelsea are considering a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, reports El Nacional.
- Brazilian giants Palmeiras want to sign Real Madrid full-back Marcelo, reports Mundo Deportivo. The former Brazil international's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of this season.
- Ajax and Juventus have their eyes on Bayern Munich teenager Kenan Yildiz, according to Fanatik.