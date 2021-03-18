Rumour Has It: Chelsea tracking Aguero, Man City in battle to sign Dortmund's Dahoud

London, March 18: What does the future hold for Sergio Aguero?
With his Manchester City contract expiring at the end of the season, Aguero is no closer to re-signing.
Premier League rivals Chelsea could be ready to pounce…
TOP STORY – CHELSEA KEEPING TABS ON AGUERO
Chelsea are tracking Manchester City star and soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero, according to the Daily Mail.
Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season and the City forward has been tipped to join LaLiga giants Barcelona.
But Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for City's all-time leading goalscorer.
— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 17, 2021
ROUND-UP
- The Daily Mail reports City and Chelsea are both interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud. Tottenham and Everton have also been linked with the Germany international.
- Juventus are eyeing a move for star Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens, claims Calciomercato. Gosens has starred for Atalanta, who value him between €35-€40million.
- FootMercato says Paris Saint-Germain want Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier as former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino seeks a reunion.
- Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester United have not made a bid for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. United have also been linked with RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and team-mate Raphael Varane, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.
- In-demand Dortmund star Erling Haaland has a "crush" on Madrid but El Chiringuito insists no club is close to signing the Norwegian. Haaland has been linked with Madrid, Barca, United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Juventus.