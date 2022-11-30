Rumour has it: Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agreed £173 million deal to join new club, will the move work?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly found his new club after his departure from Manchester United.
The talismanic forward joined the Red Devils in 2021 for a two-year deal, and his deal was about to expire in June 2023. But an explosive interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month surfaced and rocked the footballing world.
Ronaldo accused Manchester United's hierarchy of forcing him out and also criticised their manager Erik ten Hag and said he doesn't 'respect' the manager. Ronaldo had a bust-out prior to that where he left the pitch in United's home win against Spurs. Following that, the manager suspended him for a game.
But after the interview, it reached an impasse and United recently announced that Ronaldo will be leaving the club on immediate effect after a mutual consent of both parties.
And now Spanish outlet Marca is claiming that the 37-year-old has already found his new home. A £173 million per year move to Saudi outfit Al Nassr is being claimed by the Spanish outlet. It is also being said that the player will join the club on a two and half year deal.
Ronaldo will be moving to the club on a free transfer. During his interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo claimed he rejected a 306 million pound move to a Saudi club in the summer to stay at Old Trafford. But the former Real Madrid only had a sporadic role as he just played 520 minutes for United in the league and managed one goal.
Following his exit, Ronaldo released a statement saying,"Following talks with Manchester United, we've mutually agreed to end our contract."
"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best," he added.
Cristiano Ronaldo's immediate focus is with his country Portugal as they are already through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Ronaldo has already netted a goal in the tournament, in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana.
Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked with a few European clubs as well. Napoli, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, Juventus - all the clubs have been linked with Ronaldo. But according to Marca's report, the veteran will be taking a new adventure in the Asian football.
Will this move work for Ronaldo?
Well, this is a tricky thing to say. A move to Al Nassr will definitely be less challenging. It will be a cakewalk mostly for Ronaldo in the Saudi league and he will be devoid of European football and elite level of competition. But the financial aspect is pretty lucrative as well. Ronaldo, being at the twilight of his career, will be considering a move to Al Nassr if they offer that gigantic amount of money. Ronaldo has maintained that he wants to play high-level football but he has won it all. He has nothing else to prove to the footballing fraternity. Also, European football is changing constantly. With the emphasis more on a pressing style, which Ronaldo is not that accustomed to doing, he may well be content to play in a relaxed environment where his 'lack of pressing' won't be advertised so much.
So, it won't be a bolt from the blue if the Portugal legend eventually ends up at the Saudi League. It may well be a bittersweet affair, mostly sweet.