Rumour Has It: Inter considering move for Barcelona's Arthur

By Dejan Kalinic
Arthur
Barcelona midfielder Arthur is reportedly a target for Serie A giants Inter.

London, March 18: Inter are looking ahead to next season and are apparently interested in Barcelona midfielder Arthur.

The Serie A giants are studying their options for 2020-21 after an impressive campaign so far.

It seems Arthur, 23, could be part of their future plans.

TOP STORY – INTER CONSIDERING MOVE FOR BARCELONA'S ARTHUR

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is one of the options being considered by Inter, according to Tuttosport.

The Brazil international arrived at Barca in a reported €31million move from Gremio in mid-2018.

Arthur has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga giants this season.

ROUND-UP

- With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemingly set to leave Arsenal, the Premier League club want a minimum of €55m (£50m) for the forward, who is reportedly a target for Barcelona, according to Sport. Arsenal are said to have paid Borussia Dortmund £56m for Aubameyang in January 2018.

- Will the Premier League season be finished amid the coronavirus pandemic? The Sun reports club chiefs have a plan to play the remaining 92 games behind closed doors with every match in neutral venues at a separate time and live on TV.

- Ashley Young has clearly impressed at Inter. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 34-year-old is just about guaranteed to extend his stay at San Siro beyond just the end of this season.

- Miralem Pjanic could be set for a Juventus exit. CalcioMercato reports Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are interested in the 29-year-old midfielder, but it will take more than €60m (£54.6m) to land the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.

- Out of contract at season's end, Thomas Meunier is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain. ESPN reports the Belgium defender has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal.

- Tino Anjorin made his Premier League debut earlier this season and Chelsea have made progress in contract talks with the 18-year-old England youth international, according to Goal.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
