Rumour Has It: Joao Felix wants Atletico stay amid PSG interest, Alaba an option for Real Madrid

London, November 19: Joao Felix apparently has no plans to leave Atletico Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain.
Joao Felix, 21, is enjoying a fine campaign with the La Liga giants, having struggled during his first season in 2019-20 after his arrival from Benfica.
The playmaker has attracted interest from PSG.
TOP STORY – FELIX WANTS ATLETICO STAY AMID PSG INTEREST
Joao Felix is not thinking about leaving Atletico Madrid amid Paris Saint-Germain's interest, according to Record.
Signed by Atletico for a reported €126million last year, Joao Felix has started to star for Diego Simeone's side.
Only Mikel Oyarzabal (six goals and two assists) has been directly involved in more LaLiga goals than Joao Felix (five goals and two assists) this season.
Joao Felix has also created five big chances – the second most behind Sergio Canales – for Atletico, who are unbeaten in LaLiga ahead of hosting Barcelona on Saturday.
ROUND-UP
- Out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, David Alaba is expected to leave the Bundesliga champions. Marca reports the defender is an option for Real Madrid and a move is not dependant on Sergio Ramos' future with the LaLiga giants.
- Another Madrid defender, Raphael Varane, is also linked with a move. The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United may again look at the defender, who is contracted at Madrid until 2022.
- Isco's time at Madrid could finally be coming to an end. El Confidencial reports Isco, who is in his eighth season at Madrid, is on the market. Everton have been linked with the attacker.
- A decision about RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano's future could be close. Bild says a call could be made in January amid links to United and Liverpool, with his €45m release clause reportedly too much for Bayern.
- Mariano Diaz may be set for a Madrid exit. The Daily Mail reports West Ham have been offered the chance to sign the forward, potentially on loan initially.