Rumour Has It: Juventus interested in signing Arsenal's Aubameyang

London, December 19: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at Arsenal is murky.
Aubameyang lost the captaincy and was suspended for disciplinary reasons last week.
The 32-year-old has been with Arsenal since moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.
TOP STORY – JUVE INTERESTED IN AUBA MOVE
Tuttosport claims that Juventus are interested in signing Aubameyang with his future at Arsenal uncertain.
The Gabon international was stripped of the Gunners captaincy last week for disciplinary reasons, creating doubts about his future under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
The Bianconeri would be interested in signing the 32-year-old on a six-month loan deal.
ROUND-UP
- Cashed-up Newcastle United are looking to sign Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United in January, reports the Sun.
- Barcelona have made Manchester United's veteran Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani their top January target according to Sport.
- Barcelona are also interested in forgotten Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, claims the Star.
- The Sun claims Leeds United are considering a move for Juventus' US international Weston McKennie who is valued at £20 million.
- AS reports that Manchester United are set to enter into the race for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Chelsea are also keen on the French defender.
- Manchester City are set to reward Bernardo Silva for his good form, with a lucrative new contract where his salary will be doubled, claims the Sun.