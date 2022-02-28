Rumour Has It: Juventus makes signing Man Utd's Pogba top priority

London, February 28: Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United has been the subject of widespread speculation.
The 28-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of this season.
Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are among the sides linked with the World Cup winner.
TOP STORY – JUVE TO PRIORITISE POGBA DEAL
Juventus have made signing Manchester United midfielder Pogba their top priority, reports Calciomercato.
Pogba has regularly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford as he stalls on a new deal with the Red Devils.
The Frenchman spent four years with the Bianconeri from 2012 to 2016 and they are dreaming of his return.
ROUND-UP
- Mundo Deportivo reports that Roma are leading the way to sign Mexico international Hector Herrera, who is expected to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of this season.
- Milan have swooped in on Newcastle United target Sven Botman and are set to beat them to the Lille defender's signature, claims Calciomercato.
- Milan midfielder Franck Kessie's next destination is becoming more likely, with Barcelona moving closer to sealing a deal for the Ivorian on a free transfer, reports SPORT.
- Fichajes reports that Crystal Palace have enquired with Real Madrid about their asking price for midfielder Dani Ceballos .
- Robert Lewandowski is out of contract in 2023 and wants a new deal with Bayern Munich but no talks have yet taken place, claims Fabrizio Romano.