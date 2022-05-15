Rumour Has It: Kante targeted by Man Utd, De Jong to Man City

London, May 15: Manchester United's midfield has long been an area of dysfunction, even in relative terms at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have not been able to find balance with the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred.
As a result, Erik ten Hag's rebuild at United could mean a big-name signing to rejuvenate their play in the centre of the pitch.
TOP STORY – KANTE TARGETED BY
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants N'Golo Kante to form the basis of his rebuild at Old Trafford, according to the Mirror.
The 31-year-old has one year left on his contract at Chelsea and Ten Hag is reportedly confident in Kante's sustained ability to perform at the highest level.
Kante is believed to be an attainable target if Todd Boehly's takeover at Stamford Bridge is rubber-stamped, giving Thomas Tuchel a sizeable transfer budget to work with.
United are no guarantee to even play in the Europa League, sitting three points ahead of West Ham, who have a game in hand.
ROUND-UP
- The Sun is reporting Frenkie de Jong is prepared to waive €7million of unpaid wages by Barcelona in order to move to Manchester City.
- Arsenal have agreed on a fee of up to €25m with Bologna for Scotland international Aaron Hickey, according to Calciomercato.
- Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Bayern Munich and join Barcelona on a three-year deal, the Sun reports.
- Ousmane Dembele might be moving in the other direction to join Bayern when his contract expires at the end of the season, per Sky Sports.