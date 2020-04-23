Football
Rumour Has It: Mbappe contract a priority for PSG, Inter offer Martinez attractive deal

By Dejan Kalinic
Kylian Mbappe
Linked with moves, Kylian Mbappe could end up renewing his contract.

Paris, April 23: Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eager to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract, while Inter are still doing their all to keep Lautaro Martinez.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid despite being contracted at PSG until 2022.

Madrid's rivals, Barcelona, meanwhile, want Martinez, but they are facing their own challenges.

TOP STORY – MBAPPE EXTENSION A PRIORITY FOR PSG AS TENSIONS RISE

Despite the coronavirus pandemic impacting clubs financially, PSG are prioritising a lucrative new deal for Mbappe, according to ESPN.

Mbappe, 21, is a reported target for Real Madrid, whose interest seemingly remains.

AS reports PSG are prepared to lose Mbappe on a free in 2022 rather than selling him to Madrid before then.

ROUND-UP

- It remains to be seen whether Martinez will head to Barcelona. The cover of Sport says Inter are responding to Barca's interest by offering the forward an attractive new contract, although the LaLiga club are preparing their "final assault".

- Barcelona could have other plans should they not be able to land Martinez. Mundo Deportivo reports RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who has been linked with Liverpool, remains a serious back-up option for Barca.

- Seeking support for Casemiro, Real Madrid are apparently considering a move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The cover of Marca says Madrid could pay €60million for the 17-year-old.

- Arthur is linked with a move away from Barcelona. Tottenham and Inter will chase the midfielder, according to Mundo Deportivo.

- Inter Miami have been eyeing a big-name signing. Goal reports owner David Beckham has been in contact with Real Madrid regarding potentially signing James Rodriguez.

- Loris Karius could be heading back to Liverpool. The Telegraph reports the goalkeeper is close to mutually agreeing a termination of his loan at Turkish club Besiktas and returning to Anfield.

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
