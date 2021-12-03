Rumour Has It: Lingard and Trippier among English sextet on Newcastle's January hit-list

London, December 3: Cashed-up Newcastle United are currently sitting last on the Premier League table, without a win with the season into December.
As a result, the Magpies are expected to be busy when the transfer window opens in January.
Newcastle are the only team yet to win a Premier League game this season.
Exclusive: Newcastle United’s new owners confident they will be able to move swiftly in January transfer window to land targets - and have not encountered any reluctance from rival clubs to do business with them | @LukeEdwardsTelehttps://t.co/oyPzlutYSQ— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 2, 2021
TOP STORY – NEWCASTLE TARGET ENGLISH SEXTET
The Telegraph claims that Newcastle United have six English players on their January shortlist, including Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, Tottenham's Harry Winks, Chelsea's Ross Barkley and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.
According to the report, the club will hand over a blank cheque to manager Eddie Howe to land players who can make an instant impact.
Newcastle's owners are confident they can act swiftly in January despite their ongoing search for a sporting director. Burnley's James Tarkowski and Liverpool's Nat Phillips are also on their radar.
Arsenal ready to target Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Alexander Lacazette | @MaddockMirror https://t.co/NdF8VHDg0B— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 2, 2021
ROUND-UP
- The Mirror reports that Arsenal are tracking Everton's England international forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a view to an end-of-season move, as Alexandre Lacazette's replacement.
- Manchester United's veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani wants to join Barcelona next season claims The Times.
- Milan and Internazionale are both lining up bids for Manchester United's Brazilian full-back Alex Telles according to The Sun.
- The Sun claims that Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez is unhappy at the club and wants a switch in January after joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in August. However, Saul cannot join a third European club this season, complicating matters.
- Talks between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele have failed to progress, putting in doubt his future at the club, reports Sport.