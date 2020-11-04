Rumour Has It: Messi doesn't want Barcelona stay, best offer is from Inter

London, November 4: Lionel Messi is again being linked with a move to Inter.
Messi, 33, sensationally requested to leave Barcelona during the close season, but ended up staying with the LaLiga giants.
However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is widely expected to leave Camp Nou when his contract expires at season's end.
TOP STORY – MESSI'S BEST OFFER IS FROM INTER
Messi does not want to renew at Barcelona and his best offer is from Inter, according to OK Diario.
The Argentina star has spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues among numerous other trophies.
Messi was linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter during the close season.
ROUND-UP
- Erling Haaland continues to be one of the most wanted forwards in Europe. The Borussia Dortmund star almost joined Juventus in 2018 and the Serie A champions are again keeping an eye on him, according to CalcioMercato. Haaland has been linked with numerous European giants and has eight goals and three assists in nine games this season.
- Pedri, 17, has impressed since joining Barcelona from Las Palmas earlier this year. Goal reports the LaLiga giants have a huge €400million release clause on the midfielder.
€400 million?!
Goal has received access to the fineprint of Pedri's Barcelona contractNovember 3, 2020
- Ismael Bennacer is linked with a move from Milan. PSG and City are monitoring the midfielder, according to CalcioMercato.
- Inter's Christian Eriksen is tipped to join PSG as head coach Antonio Conte is unhappy with the Danish midfielder, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.