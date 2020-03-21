Football
Rumour Has It: Messi contract a Barcelona priority as Neymar says yes

By Dejan Kalinic
Rumours: Messi a Barca priority
London, March 22: Lionel Messi's contract is said to be a priority for Barcelona, who have also received good news on the Neymar front.

Messi has a deal until 2021 with the LaLiga giants, but can leave for free at the end of the season.

If Barca can get that done, it looks like Neymar also wants a return to Camp Nou.

TOP STORY – MESSI CONTRACT A BARCELONA PRIORITY AS NEYMAR SAYS YES

A renewal for Messi is a prime concern for Barcelona, according to AS.

Messi is top of the to-do list for Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu despite economic problems facing several clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the cover of Sport says Neymar wants to return to Barca and is ready to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to get his wish.

ROUND-UP

- According to Le 10 Sport, PSG have not offered Neymar a new deal despite talk they would. The Brazil international is contracted until 2022 at the Ligue 1 champions.

- Chelsea desperately want Jadon Sancho. The Evening Standard reports the Premier League club are ready to pay £120million (€129.9m) for the Borussia Dortmund star.

- Inter have apparently sent a warning to Barcelona over Lautaro Martinez. Sport reports the Serie A giants want cash only for the forward, ruling out a deal that also involves a player.

- Paris Saint-Germain are setting their sights on Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Le 10 sport says Donnarumma, who is out of contract next year, is a key target for PSG.

Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
