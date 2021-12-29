Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Bayern target Raphinha not pushing for Leeds exit

London, December 29: Leeds United winger Raphinha is drawing plenty of attention.
The Brazilian debuted for his country in October and has scored two goals in five caps.
Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes on a four-year deal in 2020.
And, having seen his career hit new heights since that move, he does not appear to be desperate for another switch.
TOP STORY - RAPHINHA NOT PUSHING FOR LEEDS EXIT
Brazil international Raphinha will not push for a January move away from Leeds United according to the Mirror.
Raphinha has been linked with moves to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old's agent has spoken about his ambition, but he is content at Leeds who are battling relegation.
ROUND-UP
- Inter are angling to sign Germany international Matthias Ginter as a free agent in the middle of next year claims Fabrizio Romano. Ginter confirmed on Tuesday he would leave Borussia Monchengladbach when his contract expires at the end of this season.
- Gerard Moreno reports that Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has reached an in-principle agreement to join Barcelona in the close-season.
- Sevilla are considering a bid to sign Barcelona defender Mika Marmol, according to Diario Sport.
- Everton want to land Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan in January, says The Telegraph.
- Sky Sport Italia claims MLS club Toronto are in advanced talks with Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne and Torino striker Andrea Belotti.