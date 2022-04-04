Rumour Has It: Maddison sale to fund Leicester revamp

London, April 4: James Maddison's importance to Leicester City is of little debate, but the Foxes are considering selling the playmaker.
Though the 25-year-old's sole senior England cap came in 2019, he has provided 13 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this season.
However, Maddison's sale might be required to facilitate the Foxes strengthening in other areas.
TOP STORY – MADDISON SALE TO FUND LEICESTER REVAMP
Leicester are weighing up the prospect of Maddison's sale in order to make new signings, the Daily Mail has reported.
Manager Brendan Rodgers wants three new additions to propel the Foxes up the Premier League following a season in which they have plateaued.
Leicester will reportedly back Rodgers, but the impact of coronavirus on their finances would likely mean outgoing as well as incoming transfers, and Maddison holds one of the higher market values at the club.
The 25-year-old's £50million price tag would provide serious flexibility in the transfer market, while the club also has to make decisions on Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans.
ROUND-UP
– Barcelona want to confirm a contract extension for Ronald Araujo , who has received an offer from Manchester United, according to Sport, but the 23-year-old has viewed this club's pursuit of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with caution.
– Arsenal and Tottenham are keen to sign Lautaro Martinez , but Inter will only sell if they meet a transfer demand in excess of €80million (£67.3m), per Calciomercato.
– The Sun is reporting Newcastle are preparing a £20million offer for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, while also showing interest in Watford's Ismaila Sarr.
– Manchester United target Manuel Akanji wants to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and is considering a move to the Premier League, according to Sport1.