Rumour Has It: Man City eye Phillips as Fernandinho replacement

London, May 19: Manchester City's dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid this season is apparently cause for another raid on the transfer market.
After already wrapping up Erling Haaland's transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the midfield is the next area of business.
With veterans in the midfield likely on their way out at the Etihad Stadium at this end of this season, replacements could soon be on the way.
TOP STORY – CITY EYE PHILLIPS AS FERNANDINHO REPLACEMENT
Manchester City have emerged as contenders for the signature of Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Mirror.
While Manchester United have also identified Phillips as a potential addition for their midfield, the 26-year-old has reportedly made it clear to his inner circle that he will not join Leeds' fierce rivals.
However, Phillips would appear likely to leave Leeds if they are relegated, with West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all also linked.
Fernandinho will depart City at the end of the season, while Ilkay Gundogan could follow, and the £50million-rated Phillips is a more attainable target than £100m international team-mate Declan Rice.
This club! @Kalvinphillips pic.twitter.com/tpIArKQ3It— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2022
ROUND-UP
– According to Bild, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to move on a deal for Liverpool's Sadio Mane amid reports he is stalling on a renewal of his contract, which expires in 2023.
– Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added Ajax's Lisandro Martinez to the list of players he wants to bring to Old Trafford, the Telegraph is reporting.
– United have also shown renewed interest in Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, per Calciomercato.
– Chelsea want to sign Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this season, Mundo Deportivo reports.