Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour Has It: Man City to look elsewhere for striker after Lautaro Martinez snub

By Samuel Green
Lautaro Martinez
Inter are set to keep hold of star striker Lautaro Martinez after the Argentina international opted against a move to Manchester City..

London, February 10: Manchester City will need to take their search for a new striker elsewhere with top transfer target Lautaro Martinez set to snub the Premier League giants.

Pep Guardiola had reportedly lined up the Argentina international as the long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero.

But Martinez is on the brink of a sensational U-turn to remain in Serie A to the delight of coach Antonio Conte and the Milan-based club.

TOP STORY – LAUTARO SET TO REJECT CITY AND STAY WITH INTER

Eurosport reports that City's pursuit of their player at the top of their shopping list has come to an abrupt end with Martinez set to sign a new deal with Inter.

The report suggests the 21-cap international will double his money to stay in Italy, dealing a blow to City after they have monitored his situation closely for a year.

While City continue to prepare an offer for Lionel Messi should he decide to leave Barcelona, they are also set to turn their attentions to Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

ROUND-UP

- City are also close to confirming the signing of two of the world's best under-17 players, according to Spanish media outlet AS. Brazilian duo Kayky and Metinho are set to join from Fluminense.

- Jurgen Klopp was left fuming after Liverpool failed to finalise a deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in January. Reds club chiefs baulked at his £100m price tag, claim the Sun.

- Sergio Ramos has rejected a two-year contract from Real Madrid and the club captain looks increasingly likely to leave the Spanish capital with Madrid not preparing another offer, reports Mundo Deportivo.

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic's superb form is set to be rewarded by AC Milan, with the Italian giants preparing to offer a two-year deal that will keep the Swedish striker on board to the age of 41, the Sun report.

- Bayern Munich's general director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Time Sports that 'it would be an honour' to have Mohamed Salah play for the Bundesliga champions, as published by Sport.

More LAUTARO MARTINEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More