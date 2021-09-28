Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour Has It: United turn focus from Rice to Phillips, Barca want De Ligt

By
Englands Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice
Manchester United are turning their hunt for a midfield upgrade from one England international to another.

London, September 28: Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder.

With a long-rumoured target looking unlikely, United are shifting their gaze from one England midfielder to another.

Could they prise another up-and-coming star from Leeds United?

TOP STORY – UNITED SHIFT SIGHTS TO PHILLIPS

Kalvin Phillips is Manchester United's latest target in an effort to shore up the midfield, the Daily Star reports.

The Leeds star has gained favour at Old Trafford as United have given up hopes of adding West Ham's Declan Rice thanks to his reported £90million price tag.

Phillips, 25, is under contract at Elland Road through 2024 and reportedly is valued at £60m.

ROUND-UP

Barcelona are still in pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt and are prepared to offer Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Memphis Depay to Juventus in a deal for the Netherlands defender, who is valued at €75m, according to Calciomercato.

Franck Kessie has turned down Milan's latest contract offer and is eyeing a move to the Premier League, 90min reports, with United and Liverpool said to be interested.

Juan Mata is considering a move away from Old Trafford in January due to a lack of playing time this season, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Everton are considering loan deals with Real Madrid for Isco and Luka Jovic, claims Defensa Central.

– West Brom teen Reyes Cleary is drawing attention from Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, says the Daily Mail.

Steven Nzonzi is nearing a move from Roma to Al Rayyan, Calciomercato reports.

Comments

MORE KALVIN PHILLIPS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
MI vs PBKS preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments