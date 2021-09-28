Rumour Has It: United turn focus from Rice to Phillips, Barca want De Ligt

London, September 28: Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder.
With a long-rumoured target looking unlikely, United are shifting their gaze from one England midfielder to another.
Could they prise another up-and-coming star from Leeds United?
TOP STORY – UNITED SHIFT SIGHTS TO PHILLIPS
Kalvin Phillips is Manchester United's latest target in an effort to shore up the midfield, the Daily Star reports.
The Leeds star has gained favour at Old Trafford as United have given up hopes of adding West Ham's Declan Rice thanks to his reported £90million price tag.
Phillips, 25, is under contract at Elland Road through 2024 and reportedly is valued at £60m.
Man Utd end Declan Rice transfer pursuit to focus on Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips
@CrossyDailyStar https://t.co/F6ZRQ9J3wx pic.twitter.com/mzi3fo3v49— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 27, 2021
ROUND-UP
– Barcelona are still in pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt and are prepared to offer Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Memphis Depay to Juventus in a deal for the Netherlands defender, who is valued at €75m, according to Calciomercato.
– Franck Kessie has turned down Milan's latest contract offer and is eyeing a move to the Premier League, 90min reports, with United and Liverpool said to be interested.
– Juan Mata is considering a move away from Old Trafford in January due to a lack of playing time this season, the Manchester Evening News reports.
– Everton are considering loan deals with Real Madrid for Isco and Luka Jovic, claims Defensa Central.
– West Brom teen Reyes Cleary is drawing attention from Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, says the Daily Mail.
– Steven Nzonzi is nearing a move from Roma to Al Rayyan, Calciomercato reports.