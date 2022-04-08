Rumour Has It: Man United to break transfer record for Rice

London, April 8: After a number of false dawns since Alex Ferguson's retirement from coaching, Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a splash with Erik ten Hag.
West Ham's Declan Rice has emerged as one of Europe's premier defensive midfielders and is seen as a key piece in a potential rebuild.
According to reports, this off-season might be the time West Ham and Rice's representatives look to cash in.
TOP STORY – UNITED TO MAKE RECORD PLAY FOR RICE
Manchester United are ready to break their transfer record and make him a marquee signing under new boss Erik ten Hag, according to 90Min.
It is understood West Ham made an offer to extend Rice's contract last year, but ultimately, the Hammers would be unable to compete with likely wage offers elsewhere.
For Rice, United appear willing to break their transfer record set in 2016 for Paul Pogba, a midfielder who has never really found a set position or provided a return on sizeable investment.
They would face stiff competition from Manchester City and Chelsea, who are also keen on the 23-year-old England international.
ROUND-UP
– Manchester United are preparing a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, per the Manchester Evening News.
– Brazil are willing to offer Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola a substantial salary to follow on from Tite as the country's national team manager, according to Marca.
– Everton boss Frank Lampard has the confidence of club owner Farhad Moshiri and the board, despite the Toffees' relegation battle, the Daily Mail reports.
– The Athletic has reported RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has emerged as a target for Tottenham .