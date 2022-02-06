Rumour Has It: Man Utd and Chelsea enter race for Arsenal target Isak

London, February 6: Sweden striker Alexander Isak's reputation continues to grow at Real Sociedad.
The 22-year-old has netted eight goals in all competitions this season after 17 strikes in La Liga last term.
Isak is contracted with Sociedad until 2026, meaning they are under no pressure to cash him in.
However, there appears to be plenty of interest among clubs who want to test La Real's resolve to keep him.
Man Utd and Chelsea enter race for Alexander Isak amid Arsenal transfer interest https://t.co/Qv9TrAWYU1 pic.twitter.com/xv2nCb8xXX— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 5, 2022
TOP STORY – BLUES AND RED DEVILS ENTER ISAK RACE
Chelsea and Manchester United have both joined the race to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, according to The Mirror.
Arsenal have been keen on the 22-year-old Sweden international, who has a £75million buyout clause in his contract.
United are said to view Isak as an ideal replacement for veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo whose future at Old Trafford is unclear.
ROUND-UP
- Juventus are bullish that they can beat Tottenham in the race to sign Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, claims La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri view Zaniolo as a replacement for Paulo Dybala, whose contract is running down.
- Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in keeping tabs on Serge Gnabry's contract situation at Bayern Munich, reports The Mirror. According to Sky Germany, Bayern and Gnabry are having a stand-off in discussions over an extension.
- Liverpool's deal to land Fulham's Fabio Carvalho is not dead, says Football Insider, with the two parties set for new talks with a view to an off-season switch. Calciomercato claims that Milan have also reached out to Carvalho's representatives.
- The Sun reports that Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring 16-year-old Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips, with Everton and Tottenham also keeping tabs on the teenager.