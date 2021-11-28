Rumour Has It: Man Utd hopeful of Rangnick edge in Haaland pursuit

Manchester, November 28: The race to sign Erling Haaland may have taken another turn.
Norway forward Haaland is a hot property being pursued by a host of top clubs, with Manchester United among them.
Borussia Dortmund retained his services at the start of this season but the race is expected to heat up in the off-season.
TOP STORY – UNITED HOPEFUL OF HAALAND EDGE
The Mirror reports that the imminent appointment of Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United can give them the edge in the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.
Rangnick and Haaland worked together previously at Salzburg and United believe that relationship can propel them to the front of the queue.
Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all in the race to sign the 21-year-old.
ROUND-UP
- PSG will not let head coach Mauricio Pochettino exit the club during the season amid links with Manchester United's vacant managerial role, reports Goal. The Argentine may be allowed to leave at the end of the season.
- Marca report that Real Madrid will not be signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the off-season despite widespread speculation about a move.
- Sevilla are leading the race to sign Blackburn's Chile international Ben Brereton, according to The Sun. Rovers want £20m for his services.
- West Ham are set to launch a £7m bid to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski, report The Sun.