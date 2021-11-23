Rumour Has It: Pochettino to Man Utd could open PSG job to Zidane

London, November 23: Zinedine Zidane is not interested in the Manchester United job but he could replace the man who gets it.
The hottest name in the mix at Old Trafford is Mauricio Pochettino.
Paris Saint-Germain could have a replacement for him ready and waiting.
TOP STORY – POCHETTINO, ZIDANE IN DELICATE DANCE
Manchester United's manager opening could set off a chain reaction, reports Marca.
With Mauricio Pochettino perhaps interested in a way out at Paris Saint-Germain, he could head to Old Trafford.
Rumour Has It: Zidane not interested in Man Utd job
That would leave the PSG job to Zinedine Zidane, who has made it clear he is not interested in moving to Manchester.
The Mirror reports United would have to pay PSG €10million (£8.4m) for Pochettino, but Marca says PSG's players believe Zidane's arrival at the Parc des Princes could be "imminent".
It seems impossible, but it could happen. https://t.co/u8o8sccij5— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) November 22, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Bayern Munich are willing to make Pedri their most expensive signing ever if they can lure him from Barcelona despite his €1billion release clause, reports AS.
- If Alexandre Lacazette leaves Arsenal for LaLiga, he would prefer Atletico Madrid over Barca, according to El Nacional. Milan and Marseille also reportedly are interested in the 30-year-old.
- Renato Sanches could be headed for Milan after the season, reports Calciomercato, with Arsenal and Barca also linked to the Lille midfielder.
- Villarreal are eyeing Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic for a January move, reports the Mirror.