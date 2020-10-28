Rumour Has It: Man Utd to make move for Leipzig's Upamecano

London, October 28: Dayot Upamecano is a player in demand following his exploits for RB Leipzig.
Upamecano attracted plenty of interest before re-signing at Bundesliga side Leipzig in July.
Manchester United have been linked previously and are reportedly plotting another move.
TOP STORY – UNITED WANT UPAMECANO
Manchester United will pursue a cut-price deal for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, according to The Times.
United have been keen to bolster their defence and the Red Devils were previously linked to France centre-back Upamecano, who has also caught the eye of the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Upamecano signed a new deal in July, though the contract reportedly includes a release clause of around £38million (€42m) at the end of the season.
Manchester United are set to make a move for Dayot Upamecano next summer | @hirstclass https://t.co/oNKYFWqbXj— Times Sport (@TimesSport) October 27, 2020
ROUND-UP
- Bild reports a third round of negotiations regarding a new contract for Bayern star David Alaba failed. Alaba will become a free agent at the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Barca are believed to be interested.
- Milan are interested in Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak and Hellas Verona's Matteo Lovato, claims Gazzetta dello Sport. Kabak has also been linked to Premier League champions Liverpool.
- Tuttosport reports Barca and Juventus could be involved in another swap deal. After exchanging Miralem Pjanic and Arthur at the start of the season, Juve's Federico Bernardeschi and Barca forward Ousmane Dembele could also move in opposite directions.
- Barca could raid PSV for Donyell Malen as an alternative to Lyon captain Memphis Depay, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barca tried to sign Depay in the previous transfer window but a move did not material as his contract expires at season's end.