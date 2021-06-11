Rumour Has It: Man Utd's Sancho bid rejected by Dortmund, Bayern star Coman attracts interest

London, June 11: The Jadon Sancho saga continues.
A move to Manchester United has long been mooted for England international Sancho.
While United and Borussia Dortmund negotiate, could Sancho's future be set to become clearer?
TOP STORY – UNITED HAVE OFFER REBUFFED
Manchester United have had their first offer for Jadon Sancho rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to the BBC.
United have long been interested in Sancho, with the Premier League giants unable to prise Sancho from Dortmund before the 2020-21 season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are back again for England international Sancho, though their initial £67million (€77.9m) bid will not suffice as Dortmund hold out for at least £77.5m (€90.1m).
ROUND-UP
- If United miss out on Sancho, Sport1 claims the Red Devils will turn to Kingsley Coman after registering their interest in the Bayern Munich winger.
- Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are interested in Roma and Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 24-year-old is out of contract in 2022 and Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are also eyeing the Italian.
- United and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head for Argentina defender Cristian Romero, per Calciomercato. Romero has impressed during his loan spell with Atalanta from Juventus. Atalanta are expected to trigger a clause to sign the 23-year-old permanently as they then look to receive a big fee.
- Ronald Koeman is the key to Barca signing Memphis Depay, reports Mundo Deportivo. Depay is a free agent following the conclusion of his Lyon contract.
- Barcelona have offered Antoine Griezmann to Juve, according to Calciomercato. With Cristiano Ronaldo's future in Turin uncertain, Juve could be tempted by Griezmann's availability. Juve have also been linked with Tottenham star Harry Kane, who is reportedly wanted by United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Barca, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.