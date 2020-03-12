Football
Rumour Has It: Man City want Tottenham's Kane, matches to be played behind closed doors in England

By Sacha Pisani
Harry Kane
Manchester City are reportedly keen on Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

London, March 12: Manchester City or Manchester United?

Harry Kane could reportedly leave Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at the end of the season.

And he could be playing for either Pep Guardiola or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next term.

TOP STORY – CITY INTERESTED IN KANE

Manchester City want to rival Manchester United for the signature of Tottenham star Harry Kane, according to 90min.

Kane is reportedly considering his future at Tottenham and Premier League giants United have already been linked to the England striker.

Another Manchester club, City, are also interested in the 26-year-old front man.

ROUND-UP

- The Times says all football games in England will be played behind closed doors under government plans to combat coronavirus. The report claims the current season will not be postponed, instead matches in the Premier League and lower divisions are to be staged without fans.

- City are prepared to swap players with Inter. Calciomercato reports City are determined to sign Nerazzurri centre-back Milan Skriniar and are prepared to offer full-back Joao Cancelo, who previously played for Inter on loan.

- Liverpool are favourites to sign Timo Werner, however, Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona could turn to the RB Leipzig striker if they miss out on Inter star Lautaro Martinez.

- Napoli would not reject bids for star defender Kalidou Koulibaly, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Koulibaly has been linked to the likes of United, City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

- The Daily Mail says Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

- Crystal Palace are targeting Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi, according to The Sun. Batshuayi spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow London club Palace.

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
