Rumour Has It: Newcastle could swoop for Villa loan star Coutinho

London, April 1: Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho was prominent as Aston Villa went on a recent three-match winning streak in the Premier League.
Despite losses to West Ham and Arsenal coming into the international break, Villa have steadied since the November appointment of head coach Steven Gerrard, who took over from Dean Smith.
Villa are thought to remain interested in turning Coutinho's loan into a permanent arrangement, but another suitor could yet strike a deal, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.
TOP STORY – NEWCASTLE LINKED WITH COUTINHO RAID
Newcastle United are said to be ready to swoop for Coutinho if Villa, who have an option to buy, cannot piece together a long-term agreement for the Brazilian winger.
Villa signed Coutinho on loan in January and to take him off Barcelona's hands would reportedly cost around €40million (£33m).
The 29-year-old has immediately become an integral part of Gerrard's attack, providing four goals and three assists in 10 Premier League appearances since arriving.
However, the prospect of a permanent deal is based on Villa accounting for Coutinho's substantial wages, which Barcelona currently subsidise. With new ownership, Newcastle appear capable of finding such funds.
Philippe Coutinho. pic.twitter.com/mnV1ivOB2C— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 10, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Barcelona have tried to exploit sanctions affecting Chelsea by attempting to sign three of the club's defenders in Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, according to The Telegraph.
– RB Leipzig are set to conduct contract talks with Christopher Nkunku, but according to ESPN they are willing to listen to offers in excess of €75million.
– Edinson Cavani is set for a move to Boca Juniors when his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, claims Todofichajes.
– Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United, extending his existing deal by one season but with a substantial wage increase, The Guardian reports.