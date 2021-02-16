Football
Rumour Has It: Neymar contacts Barca star Messi over PSG move

By Samuel Green
Neymar and Lionel Messi
Neymar has reportedly made a call to convince Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain in the off-season.

London, February 16: With Lionel Messi's future far from certain at the end of the season, his former team-mate Neymar has apparently reached out to the Barcelona captain about a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazilian superstar Neymar played alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for four LaLiga seasons between 2013 and 2017, before sealing a world-record transfer to Ligue 1 giants

It is understood Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are ready to make a play to bring Messi to the Premier League, but Mauricio Pochettino's PSG appear to be taking the direct approach.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR PUTS IN A CALL TO MESSI

Lionel Messi's contract at his boyhood club expires in the off-season, less than a year after the Barcelona superstar sensationally tried to leave Camp Nou but found his exit plans blocked.

According to L'Equipe, Neymar – who is set to miss the Champions League trip to the Barcelona on Tuesday – has put in a call to convince Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi will lead out Barca in the first leg of the last-16 tie, having stated he will wait until the end of the current campaign before making a decision on where he will play in 2021-2022.

Neymar is rumoured to have called Lionel Messi to persuade him to join PSG this summer https://t.co/ps2usIAtCP

— footballespana (@footballespana_) February 15, 2021

ROUND-UP

- PSG star Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay put this off-season but is not planning on extending his current contract, which expires in 2022, claims ESPN.

- Liverpool are looking for defensive reinforcements and they are monitoring Aston Villa's England Under-21 international Ezri Konsa, according to The Athletic.

- Bayern Munich's free-agent defender David Alaba has already agreed to join Real Madrid at season's end, reports Fabrizio Romano.

- Luis Suarez has a contract clause that would make him a free agent in the off-season, but the Atletico Madrid forward has no intention of using it, according to Marca.

- Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is interested in making a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports France Football.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 13:00 [IST]
