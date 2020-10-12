Rumour Has It: PSG still targeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris, October 12: Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly remains a target for Paris Saint-Germain.
Ronaldo, 35, is into his third season at Juventus after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed stellar spells at Real Madrid and Manchester United.
But the Portugal international has been linked with a move from Turin previously, and that talk continues.
TOP STORY – PSG STILL EYEING RONALDO
PSG could make a move for Ronaldo again next year, according to CalcioMercato.
However, the report says Ronaldo is committed to seeing out his contract at Juventus through to 2022.
Ronaldo has scored three goals in two games for Juve this season.
ROUND-UP
- Could Barcelona and Juventus combine for further deals next year? CalcioMercato says the two European giants may begin talks about a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele and Federico Bernardeschi. Earlier this year, Miralem Pjanic left Juve for Barcelona, while Arthur joined the Serie A champions.
- Mesut Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal. TyC Sports says Saudi club Al-Nassr made a £5million bid for Ozil and Arsenal were prepared to accept it, but the playmaker wanted to remain at the Premier League club.
- With Alisson injured and Adrian under fire, Liverpool have been linked with a move for a goalkeeper before the domestic transfer deadline in England on Friday. However, the Mirror reports the Premier League champions will not sign a new goalkeeper despite links to Stoke City shot-stopper Jack Butland.
Jurgen Klopp's decision on Liverpool's goalkeeper situation and Jack Butland transfer
- After staying at Sevilla amid links to Manchester City, Jules Kounde could be set for a new contract. Muchodeporte reports the LaLiga club could look to renew the defender's deal.
- Despite being linked with a move, Nikola Milenkovic ended up staying at Fiorentina. However, CalcioMercato says Milan could return with a bid for the defender in January after deciding against paying the €40m Fiorentina wanted for the 23-year-old Serbia international this off season.
- Juventus think they can get more than €50m for defender Merih Demiral, according to CalcioMercato. Demiral has been linked to Inter and Tottenham.