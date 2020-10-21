Rumour Has It: PSG's Mbappe interested in Liverpool move, Madrid back Zidane

London, November 21: What does the future hold for Kylian Mbappe?
For so long, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has been tipped to join Real Madrid.
However, Mbappe is believed to be attracted to the idea of leaving Parc des Princes for Anfield.
TOP STORY – MBAPPE INTRIGUED BY LIVERPOOL
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is interested in a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, according to Le Parisien.
Mbappe is contracted to PSG until 2022 but the France international forward has reportedly made it clear he has no plans to extend his deal in Paris.
He has long been linked with LaLiga champions Real Madrid, though the 21-year-old is attracted to Liverpool's style of play. Barcelona have also emerged as a possible destination.
ROUND-UP
- Zinedine Zidane retains the backing of Madrid following last week's shock defeat to newly promoted Cadiz, says AS. Head coach Zidane has come in for criticism after Madrid's first loss of the season. While delivering LaLiga glory last term, Zidane is reportedly under pressure to succeed in the Champions League following their last-16 exit in 2019-20.
- The Daily Star says Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is wanted by MLS outfit DC United. Wayne Rooney previously played for DC between 2018 and 2020.
- Todofichajes claims PSG and United are interested in Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has struggled to establish himself in Milan since arriving from Tottenham in January.
- Tottenham are close to agreeing a contract extension with Spurs star Son Heung-min, reports The Athletic.