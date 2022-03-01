Rumour Has It: PSG ramp up renewal efforts for Real Madrid target Mbappe, Galaxy keen on Ramos

London, March 1: Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid at the end of this season.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract and has not renewed with the French giants.
Madrid have long admired Mbappe and attempted an audacious bid to sign him in August.
TOP STORY – PSG STEP UP MBAPPE RENEWAL BID
Paris Saint-Germain are ramping up their efforts to convince Mbappe to renew with the club, reports Marca.
Mbappe has previously hinted he will join Madrid at the end of this season when his PSG contract expires.
PSG are pulling out all the stops to persuade Mbappe, who has been with the club since 2017.
ROUND-UP
- MLS club LA Galaxy have enquired about PSG defender Sergio Ramos according to Footmercato. Ramos has made five appearances for PSG since his off-season move and may be available on a free transfer.
- Manchester United are not willing to match Napoli's eye-watering £100m price tag for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen reports the Daily Star.
- Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are hopeful that they can retain Spanish forward Alvaro Morata, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid.
- Juventus are also in front in the race to sign Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who is yet to recommit to the Giallorossi, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Fulham want to sign ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli if they win promotion back to the Premier League, claims Turkish outfit Star. Balotelli currently plays his football in Turkey with Adana Demirspor, with good form prompting an Italy recall.