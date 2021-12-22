Rumour Has It: Real Madrid circle for Liverpool's Gomez

London, December 22: Real Madrid saw Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos leave in the off-season.
The Spanish champions have fared well without them, leading LaLiga comfortably.
But Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to add to their backline.
TOP STORY – MADRID CONSIDER GOMEZ MOVE
Madrid are lining up a potential move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, according to the Daily Mail.
Madrid will monitor the England international defender who has recently returned to fitness ahead of an off-season move.
Los Blancos' priority after 2021-22 is their attack and landing Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, but they do want to bolster their defensive options.
ROUND-UP
- Liverpool are genuine contenders to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland according to Sky Germany. Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG have been heavily linked with the Norwegian, but the Reds are in the race.
- Mundo Deportivo claims that Manchester United, Barcelona and Madrid are all keeping tabs on Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.
- United forward Anthony Martial wants to join Sevilla on loan in January and will hold talks with the club, claims Sky Sports.
- Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch is drawing interest from both Tottenham and Roma who will jostle for his services, reports Sky Germany.
- Everton will look to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson again but will need to pay £10m, reports the Daily Mail.